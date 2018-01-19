DETROIT - Crime Stoppers is seeking a man wanted in connection with larcenies from Detroit-area pharmacies.

Brandon James, 28, was previously convicted of organized retail fraud in Wayne County. Authorities said he violated his probation and, when released from custody, resumed retail fraud with other people in the same areas.

James is wanted on several outstanding warrants.

He is described as a black man with a tattoo of a large "B" on his neck and a tattoo of stairs with a chain on the right side of his neck. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140-150 pounds.

Anyone with information about James is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587) or 1800speakup.org.

