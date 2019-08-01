Man wanted in fatal shooting of 28-year-old on Detroit's east side, police say

A man suspected of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man July 25, 2019, on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for fatally shooting a 28-year-old man on the city's east side, officials said.

Officials said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. July 25 at an unspecified location on Detroit's east side.

Police said the 28-year-old got into a physical altercation with a man. Two other men approached, and the man in the photo above pulled out a weapon and fired shots, according to authorities.

The 28-year-old man died from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo above is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

You can see surveillance video that shows the suspect below.

