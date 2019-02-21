Man wanted on suspicion of stealing car, liquor from Royal Oak businesses

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police are searching for a person of interest related to several incidents on Jan. 5.

According to authorities, police were called Jan. 6 to a business in the 1900 block of Bellaire Avenue. It was reported the front door was broken and several key fobs were stolen from inside just before 10:30 p.m.

A black 2017 Nissan Altima was also reported stolen from the business.

Royal Oak detectives determined a man caught on camera stealing at a nearby Kroger earlier that evening may be involved with the business break-in.

Police said the man is suspected of stealing liquor on two separate occasions on Jan. 5 from the Kroger on 12 Mile Road.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3456.

