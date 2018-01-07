Man wearing only underwear found dead in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - The body of a man wearing only underwear was found lying on the ground Sunday morning in Southwest Detroit.

Police said the body was near Springwells Street and Vernor Highway at about 8 a.m.

Police believe the man's death could be weather-related. They are trying to determine if he suffered from dementia and wandered from his home.

"I would say it's probably weather related, with him not having any shoes, any clothes, any ID," Detroit Police Sgt. Stephanie Smith said. "Lately they think they're going to the restroom and they walk outside of the home."

Neighbors said that they didn't recognize the man.

An autopsy is needed to determine if weather was a factor in the death. Police said that there didn't appear to be any trauma to the man's body.

