Man who hacked Washtenaw County's computer system gets 7 years in prison

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A man who hijacked Washtenaw County’s computer system and even altered jail records has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Konrads Voits has “extraordinary talents,” but he used them to “spend countless hours” trying to hack into local government computers in 2017. He appeared in court Thursday.

Washtenaw spent more than $230,000 to fix the mess, not including the hours dedicated to the response. County employees were also victims: The government says the 27-year-old Voits got access to the personal information of more than 1,600 people.

The government says the Ypsilanti-area man has mental health problems but fully understands his wrongdoing. At one point, he changed jail records to try to get an inmate released early. The scheme was thwarted by an employee who checked records by hand.

