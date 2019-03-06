Man who jumped in to help after seeing dog attacking Detroit mail carrier describes chaotic scene

DETROIT - O'Neil Colley started recording before he jumped in to help when he saw a dog attacking a mail carrier last month on Detroit's west side.

WATCH: Video shows dog viciously attacking mail carrier in Detroit as neighbors try to help

Colley was on Ardmore Street near Eight Mile Road when he saw the vicious attack and people trying to stop the animal.

One person tried to intervene with a broom, while Colley used a trash can, but the attack continued.

"I thought that [the garbage can] could chase him away real quick but he had a real good grip on the guy," Colley said.

Eventually, Colley tapped the dog on the head with a hammer while a neighbor was able to get hold of the dog and get it off the mail carrier.

MORE: Owner of dog caught violently attacking mail carrier says animal escaped house

He said he didn't want to hurt the dog, but he needed to save the mailman.

Colley got the victim in his car for protection.

He has been trying to get in touch with the mail carrier to see how he is doing.

"I have not talked to him, no, but I did reach out," Colley said. "I hear he's at home resting."

Detroit Animal Control euthanized the dog.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.