Man who left hospital prompting manhunt due in court on murder charges from 2015 homicide in Detroit

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - The man who was thought to have escaped police custody at a Detroit hospital prompting a manhunt is due in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on murder charges in connection with homicide from 2015.

Joseph Ivan Gray, 37, is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearms violations.

The charges stem from a homicide Dec. 17, 2015, at the corner of Intervale Street and Meyers Road where a body was found in a vehicle.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Korteze Woods. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was made available about the incident.

Details unclear in hospital 'escape'

The circumstances of Gray disappearance from Henry Ford Hospital the night of April 3 are still unclear.

Police said Gray was taken into custody several days before his disappearance. He was taken to the hospital Tuesday night and was able to walk out of the hospital 30 minutes later onto a busy sidewalk along Grand Boulevard without a single officer or hospital worker knowing he was in police custody.

His disappearance prompted Highland Park police to alert the public.

Highland Park police Chief Chester Logan said Gray was able to escape before seeing a doctor. Authorities initially believed Gray was on the run wearing a hospital gown.

Henry Ford Hospital officials refute the Highland Park Police Department's account, releasing the following statement regarding the incident:

"The patient was brought by ambulance with no communication from police and no police supervision. The patient left on his own within 30 minutes wearing street clothes."

Officials held a news conference April 4 after Gray turned himself into police.

Gray named person of interest in fatal stabbing

Gray was named as a person of interest in a homicide from November of 2017 and was taken into custody several days before escaping his stay at the hospital.

A maintenance worker found the body of a 62-year-old man in an apartment building on West McNichols Road on Nov. 3, 2017. The victim was stabbed to death.

Officials identified the victim as Oliver Olds.

