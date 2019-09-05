Man who pointed gun at Roseville police charged

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A Detroit man was charged with multiple felonies after facing off with Roseville police Monday.

Police responded to a home on Masonic Street between Gratiot Avenue and Kelly Road just after 11 p.m. because Semaj King, 26, was allegedly causing a disturbance at his ex-girlfriend's house.

Police said King came out of a garage at the home and pointed a handgun at officers, so they fired their guns but didn't hit him.

King fled on foot before being arrested without incident, police said.

King was treated at a hospital for an injury he suffered before police arrived. The residents of the home and officers were uninjured.

Two officers who fire their weapons are on administrative leave.

King is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm and malicious destruction of property.

He was issued a $500,000 cash bond. If he posts bond, he will be placed on an electronic monitoring system and can't contact his ex-girlfriend.

