Man with 'black and blue' hair approaches Farmington Hills child at bus stop, police say

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who approached a child at a Farmington Hills bus top and asked them to "come over here," according to authorities.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Old Forge Lane and Brandywine Road, police said.

A child was standing at the bus stop when a driver pulled up and asked the child to "come over here," police said. The child ran home and the man drove away, officials said.

The driver is described as an Asian man in his 20s. He had black and blue hair and was wearing a white shirt and a tie, police said.

The man was driving a blue or black sedan, possibly a Subaru, officials said.

Detectives are investigating the incident. No similar incidents have been reported in the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

