Man with dementia disappears from Detroit hospital

DETROIT - Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen at Henry Ford Hospital in the 2700 block of West Grand Boulevard early Sunday.

Police said Arthur Woods, 68, was at the hospital with his wife, who was there for medical reasons. He left and hasn't been seen or heard from since 5 a.m.

Police said Woods, who suffers from dementia, was last seen wearing a tan Detroit baseball cap, black coat, tan and gray sweater and a plaid scarf.

Anyone with information on Woods' whereabouts is asked to call 313-596-1000.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.