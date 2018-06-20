Man with hammer robs Roseville CVS after asking employee for money for his child's surgery

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a CVS store in Roseville. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A man armed with a hammer robbed a CVS store in Roseville after asking an employee for money for his child's surgery, according to officials.

The man walked into the store at 28774 Gratiot Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday and approached an employee in aisle 12, police said.

He asked the employee for money for his child's surgery, but the clerk declined to open the register, officials said.

The man pulled out a hammer, went behind the counter, pried open the cash drawer and took a $50 bill, according to authorities.

The employee confronted the man, who ran out of the store, police said.

Witnesses said the man was white, 30 to 40 years old, and weighs 180 to 200 pounds.

He had a white cloth over his face to cover his identity and was wearing a red baseball hat, a gray, plaid, collared shirt, a white T-shirt, dark green pants and white tennis shoes.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

