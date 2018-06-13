Man with shotgun, 'lookout,' cash thief wanted in Detroit liquor store robbery

Detroit police said three men were involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store on the city's northwest side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said they are searching for three men in connection with an armed robbery at a liquor store on Detroit's northwest side.

Police said three men walked into the Crown 7 Liquor Store in the 18000 block of West 7 Mile Road around 2 a.m. on May 30.

They approached an employee and announced a robbery, officials said. One man was armed with a shotgun, another man served as a "lookout" and the third man removed cash from the register, according to authorities.

The men fled on foot.

No injuries were reported during the robbery, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

