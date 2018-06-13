Man with shotgun, 'lookout,' cash thief wanted in Detroit liquor store robbery

DETROIT - Detroit police said they are searching for three men in connection with an armed robbery at a liquor store on Detroit's northwest side.
Police said three men walked into the Crown 7 Liquor Store in the 18000 block of West 7 Mile Road around 2 a.m. on May 30.
They approached an employee and announced a robbery, officials said. One man was armed with a shotgun, another man served as a "lookout" and the third man removed cash from the register, according to authorities.
Here is surveillance video from the incident:
The men fled on foot.
No injuries were reported during the robbery, police said.
Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.