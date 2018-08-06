Man with sledgehammer smashes through windows, glass doors at Comerica Park

DETROIT - Comerica Park was vandalized overnight Monday, when someone damaged windows and a door, police said.

A security guard found glass on Witherell Street at 2:30 a.m., first from a couple of doors and then from some windows.

The double-pane safety glass needed many blows with a heavy sledgehammer, police said. The Corner Tap Room and the D Shop were hit the hardest.

Comerica Park had restoration teams on site within a couple of hours. Much like the tarp going on the field during a rain delay, employees quickly restored order.

"I think it's a shame," Tigers fan Sheila Cameron said. "We're trying to revitalize Detroit and they're out here, you know destroying it. So it's upsetting."

"I think it's pretty disrespectful and I would like to know what their reasoning for doing it is because it doesn't make any sense," Tigers fan Orland Cameron said. "But yeah, it's a pain in the butt and it makes no sense to do it."

Detroit police said the suspect was an African-American man in his 30s. He was wearing a long-sleeved, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, jean shorts and white gym shoes. He fled the scene on foot.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.