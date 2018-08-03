Man ditches vehicle of loaded weapons after being involved in deadly Imlay City hit-and-run crash

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - Police in Imlay City are searching for a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash at a Big Boy restaurant.

Officials said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday at the Big Boy on Van Dyke north of Newark Road.

Police are searching for Alexander George Waschull, 47, who fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said. He is described as 6 feet tall, 230 pounds and balding. He was possibly wearing glasses and a green shirt.

Waschull fled the scene on foot, leaving behind a vehicle with numerous loaded weapons inside, police said.

He has had numerous contacts with law enforcement officials for weapons offenses, domestic violence, driving while intoxicated and disorderly conduct, police said.

Anyone who has seen the suspect is asked to call Lapeer County Dispatch at 810-667-0292.

