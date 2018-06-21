Man, woman accused of breaking into woman's car, using her credit cards in Bloomfield Township

A man (left, center) and a woman (right) are wanted in connection with a car break-in and credit card fraud in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Bloomfield Township police are searching for a man and a woman in connection with a car break-in and credit card fraud.

Officers were called to Karma Yoga on West Maple Road around 8:30 p.m. on June 5. A woman told police that when she returned to her vehicle, the rear window had been smashed and her purse was missing.

While officers were at the scene, the woman's husband told her there had been suspicious activity on her credit cards. The stolen cards had been used at the Kroger at 3600 West Maple Road, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman using the stolen cards.

Police said the man was in his mid-20s and wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt. He was also seen near the woman's vehicle before the incident, officials said.

The woman was in her mid-20s with long, dyed red hair. She was wearing a blue jean jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

