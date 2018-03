DETROIT - Two people died Saturday after shootings in a home on Detroit's west side.

Police said a woman, 35, was found on the living room floor of a home in the 8000 block of Rosemont Avenue and a man, 51, was found on a couch at 12:21 a.m. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Two unknown men fled the scene in a white vehicle, police said. The shootings remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.