Here's what happend in deadly crash on Northwestern Highway at 14 Mile, Orchard Lake

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A man and woman are dead Wednesday after an SUV smashed into a light pole during a chase in West Bloomfield, police said.

Officials said the driver sped away from a Farmington Hills police officer who was trying to perform a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Farmington Hills police called off the chase because it was too dangerous, police said. When the SUV sped up Northwestern Highway, the driver lost control in an intersection and slammed into a pole at full speed, according to authorities.

Mathew Lee Mercado, 36, of Waterford Township, and Jazmene Glynn, 24, was killed in the crash.

The SUV hit the pole so hard the engine flew into the street, officials said. The crash left a debris field as long as a football field, according to police.

The intersection and roundabout at Northwestern Highway and 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads was closed for hours during the morning rush, authorities said. It reopened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A crash at 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads in West Bloomfield on May 8, 2019, caused the engine of an SUV to fly out into the road. (WDIV)

Police said a crash at 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads in West Bloomfield on May 8, 2019, left a debris field as long as a football field. (WDIV)

An SUV smashed into a pole at 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads in West Bloomfield on May 8, 2019

The scene of a crash at 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads in West Bloomfield on May 8, 2019. (WDIV)

