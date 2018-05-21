Man, woman fatally shot during family dispute on Detroit's east side, police say

Police are on College Street after two people were found dead on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man and a woman were fatally shot Monday during a family dispute on Detroit's east side, according to police.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots near the area of Gunston Avenue and College Street.

Police said a family dispute escalated and a family member pulled out a gun. The gunman fired shots, killing a man and a woman in front of children inside a house.

Police are searching for the suspected shooter.

