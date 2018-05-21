News

Man, woman fatally shot during family dispute on Detroit's east side, police say

Police searching for suspected shooter

By Derick Hutchinson

Police are on College Street after two people were found dead on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man and a woman were fatally shot Monday during a family dispute on Detroit's east side, according to police.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots near the area of Gunston Avenue and College Street.

Police said a family dispute escalated and a family member pulled out a gun. The gunman fired shots, killing a man and a woman in front of children inside a house.

Police are searching for the suspected shooter.

Local 4 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

Two people were found dead on College Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

