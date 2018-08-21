Man, woman from Kentucky face 14 felony charges for alleged murder attempt in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man and a woman from Kentucky are facing 14 felony charges after they allegedly traveled to Huron Township and tried to murder a 41-year-old man, according to authorities.

William Karl Arand, 37, and Kristi Marie Gesch, 40, both of Louisville, Kentucky, are accused of traveling to the 27500 block of Huron River Drive on July 17, 2017, and firing shots at the man. Officials got to the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital and survived.

Arand and Gesch were arrested Aug. 9 in Louisville. They were both charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and seven felony firearms violations.

They were arraigned Tuesday and are being held on $1 million bail, officials said.

"This was clearly a premeditated case where these two individuals traveled from out of state and to our community to commit murder," Huron Township Public Safety Director Everette Robbins said. "These two suspects traveled from Kentucky with a plan to murder our victim and fortunately, they did not succeed. Following the shooting, they both fled back to Kentucky. This was not random, and all of the people involved in this incident knew each other. I cannot say enough about the great work our Detective Bureau, led by Leo Girard, did to bring these suspects to justice."

