Man, woman injured in shooting in Center Line

Police were called to a home on Edward Avenue just west of Van Dyke Avenue in Center Line Sunday evening after a woman reported her boyfriend had just committed suicide.

Upon arriving to the home police say they found a man bleeding and leaning against the front door and a woman bleeding from the face, both were inside the home.

Investigators tell Local 4, they forced their way inside the home through a side door.

It appeared the woman was shot several times in the face and neck area. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound to his head. Police say a handgun was found near the man.

According to police, the victims are identified as a 28 year-old black male and a 24 year-old black female.

The woman remains hospitalized in stable condition.

