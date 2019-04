DETROIT - A man and woman were both killed after crashing into a tree on Wyoming just south of 8 Mile Road on the city's west side just after midnight.

The unidentified woman was driving a 2003 Audi when she lost control, hitting the tree, which caused the car to catch on fire.

The man in the passenger seat has not been identified at this time.

Wyoming was closed for several hours this morning for crews to investigate the crash.

