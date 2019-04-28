Man, woman wanted for crimes in Washtenaw County arrested

The two people arrested are wanted for possible criminal charges out of Washtenaw County.

DETROIT - On Saturday, a Green Oak Township police officer tried to stop a vehicle at Whitmore Lake Road and Grand River Avenue. The passengers were wanted for possible criminal charges out of Washtenaw County.

The suspect vehicle failed to stop and officers from the Green Oak Township Police Department as well as deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office pursued the vehicle through several Townships within Livingston County. "Stop Sticks" were successfully deployed by the Fowlerville Police Department flattening two tires on the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was eventually involved in a minor property damage crash at Grand River and Kane Road near Fowlerville. Both occupants were taken into custody. The passenger, a 32-year old female from Coldwater was arrested on outstanding warrants and turned over to another jurisdiction.

The Green Oak Township Police Department lodged the driver, a 27-year old male from Ann Arbor, at the Livingston County jail. The Green Oak Township Police Department is seeking charges against the suspect by the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.