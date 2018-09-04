Man, woman with spray paint, rubber gloves wanted for vandalism at Mill Race Park in Oakland County

Two people are suspected of spray-painting many areas of Mill Race Park in Commerce Township. (WDIV)

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Oakland County deputies are searching for a man and a woman suspected of vandalizing Mill Race Park in Commerce Township.

The man and woman were seen around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the park on South Commerce Road, officials said. They are suspected of spray-painting many areas of the park.

The man was wearing a white T-shirt and a burgundy beanie and had a white or clear backpack.

The woman was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored track pants and black sunglasses.

Video shows them both wearing rubber gloves and holding cans of spray paint, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Officials are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

