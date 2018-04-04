Manhunt continues in Detroit for suspect after shooting, carjackings in Canton, Northville townships

DETROIT - Michigan State Police said they have exchanged gunfire with a carjackings and shooting suspect in the area of Gratiot Avenue and East Outer Drive in Detroit.

This all started when a man tried to carjack woman in Canton Township at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. The woman put up a fight and was shot. She is OK after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

That shooting happened outside the Salvation Army store on Joy Road in Canton Township. The gunman then ran on foot across the street and carjacked someone else.

He led police on a 3 to 4-mile chase to Northville Township where he crashed at Sheldon and 5 Mile roads. Then he carjacked another woman outside a CVS story and forced her to stay in the car and drive him to Highland Park. He held the woman at gunpoint but let her go once they got to Highland Park.

Police search Detroit's east side

Now police have focused on an area where they believe the suspect is near Gratiot Avenue and East Outer Drive. Residents are advised to stay in their homes and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Gratiot Avenue was closed to traffic in that area but has since reopened.

State police said at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday the suspect was tracked to the area of Roseberry and Wilfred in Detroit. State police said he tried to carjack an undercover trooper. The suspect and trooper exchanged gunfire, police said.

Suspect description

The suspect was described as black, about 50 years of age, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a green jacket. He is armed with a handgun and should be considered dangerous.

