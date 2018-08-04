Detroit police search for driver after hit-and-run crash leaves officer in critical condition

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer is hospitalized and a manhunt is underway after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

Watch a press conference with Chief James Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan below.

Investigators say the officer and his partner were dispersing a crowd from a party in the area of Southfield Road and McNichols around 2:50 a.m., when one of the officers was hit by a vehicle, and that driver did not stop.

Detroit police are seeking this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that injured an officer Aug. 4, 2018. (WDIV)

The 30-year-old officer was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition on life support. He has been a member of the Detroit police for a year and a half, police Chief James Craig said.

Police said the driver, who was traveling more than 60 miles per hour, went between two police cars that had the lights engaged.

"It appears a speeder late at night just blew past the police cars," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The Detroit Police Department, Southfield Police Department and Michigan State Police have been searching for the driver.

Police said the vehicle they are looking for is possibly a dark blue or black Jeep Compass or Liberty, which will have significant front-end damage. The vehicle may have a dragging front bumper.

