Man's 2016 death in Michigan police custody leads to $810K settlement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A southwestern Michigan city has agreed to pay $810,000 to the family of a man who died in police custody in 2016.

The proposed settlement to a federal lawsuit brought by the family of 57-year-old James Dunigan was approved this week by the Kalamazoo City Commission.

Medical examiners determined that Dunigan’s death was caused by medical issues that included heart and kidney disease and diabetes. Tests also found drug use. The death was ruled accidental, but two Kalamazoo officers were suspended for one day afterward.

The city’s public safety department has said that the officers should have recognized Dunigan’s medical condition and sought treatment.

Dunigan had refused to leave a hospital following his discharge. He was arrested for trespassing and probation violation. Police say he stopped breathing while at jail.

