Detroit police said an unidentified man was found dead Tuesday at Scripps Park in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said an unidentified man was found dead Tuesday at Scripps Park in Detroit.

The man was 65 to 70 years old, according to police. He was found facedown on the ground.

There were no signs of foul play, police said. The discovery was made around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Wayne County medical officials are working to determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.