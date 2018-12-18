Man's body found in abandoned, burned house on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a man's body was found in a burned home on the city's east side.

Police said the house is on the northern edge of the city near the corner of Eight Mile Road and Conant Street.

The man's body was found inside the abandoned home after a fire had swept through, police said.

Investigators are working to determine if the man was a squatter in the home and if his death was accidental or a homicide.

The man has not been identified, according to authorities.

