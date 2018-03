A man's body was found March 11, 2018 in a burned truck in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man's body was found inside a burned truck Sunday morning in Detroit.

Police said the body was in a gray 2000 Silverado pickup that was on fire at 6:03 a.m. in the 9600 block of Herkimer Street.

The body was burned beyond recognition, police said.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.