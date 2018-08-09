Man's body found on Rutherford Street near Plymouth Road in Detroit

DETROIT - The body of a 51-year-old man was found early Thursday morning on Rutherford Street just north of Plymouth Road in Detroit.

A Detroit police officer responded to the call of a body found about 3:24 a.m. The officer found the dead man with his pants down to his knees and with only one shoe. His other shoe was found one block to the west at Mansfield Street and Plymouth Road.

Police said the man suffered a broken leg and head trauma. It's unclear if he was struck by a vehicle or even thrown from a vehicle. The responding officer did not report any gunshot or stab wounds, police said.

Detroit police are investigating. This could be a hit-and-run situation, police said.

