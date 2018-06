A man's body was recovered after a drowning in Milan. (WDIV)

MILAN, Mich. - A man's body was recovered Monday after he drowned at Milan Beach in Milan, according to firefighters.

Firefighters received a call around 2 p.m. Monday about a man who went underneath the water and didn't resurface.

A rescue team went to the scene and found the man's body about 5 feet from shore in 6 or 7 feet of water, officials said.

No additional details have been released.

