Manufacturing company helps out Dearborn plumbing contractor

DEARBORN, Mich. - A father of five received some help from a manufacturing company after his work truck was stolen from his own driveway.

The larceny occurred on East Morrow Circle in Dearborn Sept. 7.

Within a week, the father's truck has been ransacked twice. An estimated $4,000 worth of tools were stolen from the driveway.

Faeq Alsaidi, 49, is the sole provider for his family. He has owned his own plumbing business in Dearborn for nearly 20 years.

The Alsaidi family said this has been an ongoing issue in the neighborhood for years, which is why neighbors have installed security cameras.

Brasscraft Manufacturing Co. got the contractor a new drain-cleaning machine, tools and plumbing products.

“At Brasscraft, we know how important a plumber is and what they do for us day in and day out. When we heard about Mr. Alsaidi being robbed, we wanted to do the right thing and step in to help him get back on his feet,” said Tom Assante, President of Brasscraft. “It is important to us that we can help a valued customer like Mr. Alsaidi get back to work, where he is using his trade to help others every day and support his family."

ORIGINAL: Dearborn father of five's livelihood stolen from driveway as family slept

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.