MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2017

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Metro Detroit intersections dominated the list of Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2017.
View a map of the intersections below.
Michigan Auto Law compiled data from Michigan State Police crash data to determine the most dangerous intersections based on the number of car crashes last year.
Related: View traffic map
Macomb County has seven of the worst intersections, Oakland County has six, Wayne County has five, Washtenaw has one and Kent County, on the west side of the state, has one.
Below is the list of the 20 most dangerous intersections, as well as the number of crashes that occurred at the intersections.
1. 11 Mile Road/I-696 at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren/Center Line
Crashes: 194, Crashes w/ injuries: 32
2. 18 ½ Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights
Crashes: 165, Crashes w/ injuries: 13
3. Telegraph Road at 12 Mile Road in Southfield
Crashes: 150, Crashes w/ injuries: 23
4. Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile road in Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield Township
Crashes: 144, Crashes w/ injuries: 24
5. Martin Parkway at Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township
Crashes: 142, Crashes w/ injuries: 9
6. I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy
Crashes: 120, Crashes w/ injuries: 13
7. Metropolitan Parkway at Mound Road in Sterling Heights
Crashes: 117, Crashes w/ injuries: 24
8. Schoolcraft Road at Telegraph Road in Redford Township
Crashes: 112, Crashes w/ injuries: 16
9. State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor/Pittsfield Township
Crashes: 110, Crashes w/ injuries: 2
10. Ford Road at Lilley Road in Canton
Crashes: 109, Crashes w/ injuries: 24
11. Hall Road/M-59 at Schoenherr Road in Utica/Sterling Heights
Crashes: 107, Crashes w/ injuries: 23
12. 23 Mile Road at I-94 in Chesterfield
Crashes: 104, Crashes w/ injuries: 36
13. Metropolitan Parkway at Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights
Crashes: 102, Crashes w/ injuries: 23
14. Southfield Road at 11 Mile Road in Lathrup Village
Crashes: 102, Crashes w/ injuries: 17
15. Hall Road/M-59 at Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township
Crashes: 95, Crashes w/ injuries: 34
16. U.S. 131 at Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids
Crashes: 91, Crashes w/ injuries: 13
17. Dix Avenue at M-39 in Lincoln Park
Crashes: 90, Crashes w/ injuries: 32
18. I-75 at M-59 Interchange in Auburn Hills
Crashes: 90, Crashes w/ injuries: 27
19. 6 Mile Road at I-275/I-96 in Livonia
Crashes: 89, Crashes w/ injuries: 24
20. Ford Road at Haggerty Road in Canton
Crashes: 89, Crashes w/ injuries: 20
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.