MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2017

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Metro Detroit intersections dominated the list of Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2017.

Michigan Auto Law compiled data from Michigan State Police crash data to determine the most dangerous intersections based on the number of car crashes last year.

Macomb County has seven of the worst intersections, Oakland County has six, Wayne County has five, Washtenaw has one and Kent County, on the west side of the state, has one.

Below is the list of the 20 most dangerous intersections, as well as the number of crashes that occurred at the intersections.

1. 11 Mile Road/I-696 at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren/Center Line

Crashes: 194, Crashes w/ injuries: 32

2. 18 ½ Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights

Crashes: 165, Crashes w/ injuries: 13

3. Telegraph Road at 12 Mile Road in Southfield

Crashes: 150, Crashes w/ injuries: 23

4. Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile road in Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield Township

Crashes: 144, Crashes w/ injuries: 24

5. Martin Parkway at Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township

Crashes: 142, Crashes w/ injuries: 9

6. I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy

Crashes: 120, Crashes w/ injuries: 13

7. Metropolitan Parkway at Mound Road in Sterling Heights

Crashes: 117, Crashes w/ injuries: 24

8. Schoolcraft Road at Telegraph Road in Redford Township

Crashes: 112, Crashes w/ injuries: 16

9. State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor/Pittsfield Township

Crashes: 110, Crashes w/ injuries: 2

10. Ford Road at Lilley Road in Canton

Crashes: 109, Crashes w/ injuries: 24

11. Hall Road/M-59 at Schoenherr Road in Utica/Sterling Heights

Crashes: 107, Crashes w/ injuries: 23

12. 23 Mile Road at I-94 in Chesterfield

Crashes: 104, Crashes w/ injuries: 36

13. Metropolitan Parkway at Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights

​​​​​​​Crashes: 102, Crashes w/ injuries: 23

14. Southfield Road at 11 Mile Road in Lathrup Village

​​​​​​​Crashes: 102, Crashes w/ injuries: 17

15. Hall Road/M-59 at Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township

​​​​​​​Crashes: 95, Crashes w/ injuries: 34

16. U.S. 131 at Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids

​​​​​​​Crashes: 91, Crashes w/ injuries: 13

17. Dix Avenue at M-39 in Lincoln Park

​​​​​​​Crashes: 90, Crashes w/ injuries: 32

18. I-75 at M-59 Interchange in Auburn Hills

​​​​​​​Crashes: 90, Crashes w/ injuries: 27

19. 6 Mile Road at I-275/I-96 in Livonia

​​​​​​​Crashes: 89, Crashes w/ injuries: 24

20. Ford Road at Haggerty Road in Canton

​​​​​​​Crashes: 89, Crashes w/ injuries: 20

