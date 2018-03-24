'March For Our Lives' events in Metro Detroit today: What you need to know

DETROIT - Groups around the country will gather on Saturday morning and afternoon to push for gun control legislation in a nationwide protest event dubbed "March For Our Lives."

The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history with nearly 1 million people expected in Washington and more than 800 sister marches from California to Japan.

There are several events happening in Southeast Michigan:

The Detroit March for Our Lives is an inclusive student-led march being organized by a coalition of very dedicated metro-Detroit high school students, with support from a large group of university students and adult allies. People of every age, race, ethnicity, citizenship and gender will come together for this cause, and all are welcome. On March 24, students and community members of 'March For Our Lives' will take to the streets of Washington, DC and nearly every other major city in the United States to demand that their lives and safety become a priority.

When: Saturday, March 24, 11:00 AM

Where: Rivard Plaza, 1340 E Atwater St, Detroit, MI 48207

On March 24th, students, parents, teachers, and anyone who wants to lend their voice and support will be peacefully protesting nationwide. We’re doing this for the lives lost in Parkland. Las Vegas. Orlando. San Bernardino. Newtown. The list goes on, and on. We’re marching in hopes this won’t keep happening, #NeverAgain. We’re marching for common sense gun control. We’re Marching For Our Lives.

When: Saturday, March 24, 11:00 AM

Where: Pioneer High School

This is a march for gun control. We want our politicians to hear our voice and put the lives of our nation’s children before our nation’s guns.

When: Saturday, March 24, 12:00 PM

Where: Messner Field

We'll start at Keego Harbor's City Hall but this is more of a "hop on" march than it is a rally. We will have designated parking areas, allowing you to park & march on sidewalks in a loop around the city. Approximately 2.8 miles. Look for designated parking signs along the route. Follow the march directional route signs, left side of the road, facing traffic. Abide by all traffic signals. Safety first. *There is NO parking allowed on residential streets.

When: Saturday, March 24, 12:00 PM

Where: Keego Harbor City Hall

On March 24, the students, faculty and family members of Oakland University will gather by the Elliot Clock Tower in support for the March For Our Lives movement and demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today. Our march is open to everyone, whether you attend Oakland University or not. On March 24, the collective voices of the March For Our Lives movement will be heard. Please feel free to make your own signs and bring anything else that you feel would be helpful to make this a very successful event!

When: Oakland University, Elliot Clock Tower

Where: Saturday, March 24, 12:00 PM

On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will assemble at the Peace Pole in Downtown Monroe's St. Mary's Park to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today.

When: Saturday, March 24, 11:00 AM

Where: The Peace Pole in St. Mary's Park

Gathering for March at pavilion by the public beach and walking Water Street to Bridge Street and Holy Cross parking lot.

When: Saturday, March 24, 12:00 PM

Where: Water Street Marine City, 145 South Elizabeth Street, Marine City, MI 48039

Seasoned activists have marveled at what the students accomplished so far, including a sweeping gun bill in Florida and school walkouts attended by over a million students last week, according to organizers Women’s March. Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney have each donated $500,000. The cast of “Modern Family” did a public service announcement, and Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt recorded a song for the march.

The Women’s March, Everytown for Gun Safety and the gun violence prevention group founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords provided heavy support for the march, opening the youths up to criticism that they are just pawns of left-wing organizations that have been fighting guns for years.

The students said, however, they are calling the shots, and have refused money and turned down support that doesn’t align with their vision.

