Marijuana grow operation discovered after man critically injured in Sterling Heights house fire

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Officials discovered a marijuana grow operation at a Sterling Heights home where a man was seriously injured in a fire, according to authorities.
Sterling Heights firefighters and police officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of Johnson Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Officials said a 40-year-old man was severely injured in the fire. He was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital in critical condition.
Officials discovered a small marijuana grow operation in the basement of the home, but it's unknown if that was a factor in the fire, police said.
