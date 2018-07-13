Marijuana grow operation discovered after man critically injured in Sterling Heights house fire

Police said a small marijuana grow operation was found at a home where there was a house fire in Sterling Heights. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Officials discovered a marijuana grow operation at a Sterling Heights home where a man was seriously injured in a fire, according to authorities.

Sterling Heights firefighters and police officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of Johnson Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said a 40-year-old man was severely injured in the fire. He was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital in critical condition.

Officials discovered a small marijuana grow operation in the basement of the home, but it's unknown if that was a factor in the fire, police said.

