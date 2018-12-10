Married couple accused of ransacking Roseville home with teenage girls inside

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A husband and wife were taken into custody Friday for allegedly ransacking a Roseville home while two teenage girls were inside, according to police.

Jonathan Doney, 31, and Robin Doney, 33, are accused of breaking into a home in the 28000 block of Victor Street around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Two teenage girls -- ages 13 and 15 -- were home alone when they heard a noise and saw the Doneys forcing their way through the front door, police said.

Both suspects were armed with a pocket knife, the teens said. They demanded valuables, and when they learned the teenagers couldn't provide any information about valuables, the Doneys ordered the girls into a bathroom and shut the door, according to authorities.

Police said the Doneys ransacked the house and left with household electronics and a cellphone.

Once they couldn't hear the Doneys anymore, the girls ran from the house, police said.

As the Doneys were loading up their light blue 1997 Jeep Cherokee, a neighbor saw them and called police, officials said.

Officers went to the home and determined the couple was at a house in the 1700 block of Maryland Avenue in Flint. The resident at the Flint home had nothing to do with the crime, police said.

Detectives went to the Flint home around 11:30 p.m. Friday and arrested the Doneys, according to police.

The stolen items were recovered, police said.

The Doneys' last known address was in London, Kentucky, according to authorities.

Officials charged the couple with one count of first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony, and two counts of unlawful imprisonment, a 15-year felony.

The Doneys were arraigned Monday in 39th District Court. The next court date is scheduled for Dec. 19.

The Doneys are being held on $50,000 bail.

