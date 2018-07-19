News

Masked man points pistol at 7-Eleven clerk to steal less than $100 in Waterford Township

Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven store on Scott Lake Road

By Derick Hutchinson

Police are searching for this man in connection with an armed robbery in Waterford Township on July 13, 2018. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who pointed a gun at a 7-Eleven clerk and stole money from the cash register in Waterford Township, according to authorities.

Police said a man walked into the 7-Eleven store at 1795 Scott Lake Road at 12:47 a.m. Friday and pointed a pistol at the clerk.

The man told the clerk to open the register drawer and put money into a brown bag, police said. The clerk complied, and the man fled the store on foot, officials said.

Less than $100 was stolen, police said.

Police describe the man as white with blue eyes and light brown eyebrows. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, gloves and a white mask over his face.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-6068 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

You can watch surveillance video of the incident below.

