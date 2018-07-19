Masked man points pistol at 7-Eleven clerk to steal less than $100 in Waterford Township

Police are searching for this man in connection with an armed robbery in Waterford Township on July 13, 2018. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who pointed a gun at a 7-Eleven clerk and stole money from the cash register in Waterford Township, according to authorities.

Police said a man walked into the 7-Eleven store at 1795 Scott Lake Road at 12:47 a.m. Friday and pointed a pistol at the clerk.

The man told the clerk to open the register drawer and put money into a brown bag, police said. The clerk complied, and the man fled the store on foot, officials said.

Less than $100 was stolen, police said.

Police describe the man as white with blue eyes and light brown eyebrows. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, gloves and a white mask over his face.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-6068 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

You can watch surveillance video of the incident below.

