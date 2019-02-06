Masked man steals purse from Oakland County house while 69-year-old woman is home

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities said a 69-year-old was home Monday when a masked man stole her purse from inside her Springfield Township home.

The woman told authorities she noticed an unknown man in her home in the 9000 block of Tartan Drive just after noon. He took her purse off a stool and fled on foot into a wooded area.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were unable to locate the man. He is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.