Masked man with handgun steals money from Harrison Township ATM, police say

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a masked man with a handgun robbed an ATM in Harrison Township while a service technician was working on the ATM.

Macomb County sheriff's deputies were called around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to the Comerica Bank on Jefferson Avenue near Shook Road for reports of a robbery.

A man told police he was a service technician who had been working on the ATM when a man wearing a mask approached him with a handgun and demanded the money in the ATM.

The technician turned over the money, and the man fled in a white four-door sedan, according to authorities.

Officials said the technician went into the bank and alerted staff members after the robbery.

There were no injuries during the robbery, police said.

Police describe the robber as black, 6 feet tall and in his mid-20s. He had a thin build, officials said.

The man was the lone occupant of the sedan, which fled north on Jefferson Avenue, according to police.

Macomb County officials are still investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9358.

