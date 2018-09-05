Masked man with sawed-off shotgun robs CVS pharmacy in Northville Township

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a masked man armed with a shotgun who robbed a CVS store in Northville Township while workers, customers and a child were inside.

The robbery happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the CVS pharmacy on 6 Mile and Haggerty roads.

Police said a man wearing a white ski mask stormed into the store with a sawed-off shotgun.

Northville Township police Lt. Paul Tennies said the man had the gun in hand.

"He pointed and placed it at the back of the clerk," Tennies said.

The man demanded the clerk empty the register while a mother and her child were in line watching, along with two other workers.

"Obviously people are shaken with these incidents, but they're working to support each other," Tennies said.

Police said the man ran out of the store. It's believed he got into a silver four-door sedan that was parked around the corner. It had black racing stripes down the front, police said.

It might have been a Dodge Charger, police said.

"It's a little off-feeling when you're in an area like this and you're not expecting to see someone in a Halloween mask," said George Marth, who was in a nearby business at the time of the incident.

Residents who were in the area said police went to nearby businesses to search for clues.

"It's a little spooky," Marth said. "No matter how you slice it, you've got to keep your eyes open for stuff like that."

A suspected CVS robber's vehicle (WDIV)

