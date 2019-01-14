Masked men armed with machete, knife rob gas station in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two masked men armed with a machete and a knife robbed a gas station in Ypsilanti Township, police said.
Deputies were called around 8:20 p.m. Saturday to a gas station in the 1700 block of Washtenaw Avenue.
Surveillance video shows two men entering the gas station and stealing cash and cigarettes, according to authorities.
One of the men was wearing a dark green hooded jacket, dark pants and a black ski mask.
The other man was wearing a dark green hooded jacket, dark green pants and a white ski mask.
Police said one of the men was armed with a machete and the other was armed with a knife.
Nobody was injured during the robbery, officials said.
The men fled in an unknown direction, police said.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.
