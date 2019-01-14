Masked men armed with machete, knife rob gas station in Ypsilanti Township

Police said two masked men robbed a gas station in Ypsilanti Township on Jan. 12, 2019. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two masked men armed with a machete and a knife robbed a gas station in Ypsilanti Township, police said.

Deputies were called around 8:20 p.m. Saturday to a gas station in the 1700 block of Washtenaw Avenue.

Surveillance video shows two men entering the gas station and stealing cash and cigarettes, according to authorities.

Surveillance footage from a gas station robbery in Ypsilanti Township on Jan. 12, 2019. (WDIV)

One of the men was wearing a dark green hooded jacket, dark pants and a black ski mask.

The other man was wearing a dark green hooded jacket, dark green pants and a white ski mask.

Police said one of the men was armed with a machete and the other was armed with a knife.

Nobody was injured during the robbery, officials said.

The men fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

