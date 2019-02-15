Masked robber armed with semi-automatic handgun steals cash from Livonia gas station

Police said money was stolen from the Livonia gas station.

LIVONIA, Mich. - A masked robber armed with a semi-automatic handgun stole cash from a Livonia gas station and got away before police arrived, officials said.

The man walked into the Speedway gas station at 31374 Schoolcraft Road near Merriman Road around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Officials said the man approached the clerk and demanded he open the safe and take out the cash.

The clerk was in the process of gathering money for a deposit, so he threw the cash toward the man, police said. The robber also took money from the cash register, according to authorities.

Police said the clerk ran across the street to another gas station and called 911 on his cellphone, but the robber was gone before police arrived.

A K-9 search ended after the man was tracked to Kendall Street, just north of the gas station, police said.

Gas station employees said the man probably parked at a nearby parking lot and walked to the gas station through a break in the fence next to a liquor store north of the station.

The man was wearing a black winter cap, a red bandanna over his face, a Nike zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black Nike pants and black boots, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Livonia police at 734-466-2470.

