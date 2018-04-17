Masonic Temple to host TedxDetroit's 10-year anniversary event

DETROIT - The 10-year anniversary for an event that gathers leaders from the Detroit area is coming back to town, and tickets go on sale Tuesday.

TedxDetroit will go from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at the Masonic Temple.

The event will feature more than two dozen speakers and performers who are educators, artists, entrepreneurs, designers, scientists, leaders and more. The event is dedicated to sharing positive ideas for the world from Detroit through Ted Talks videos and the live speakers.

TedxLabs will also feature hands-on technology exhibits, art and a business expo of businesses from the Detroit area.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon and sell for $75. To buy tickets, visit TedxDetroit.com.

