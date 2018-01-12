Massive fire burns at scrapyard on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A massive fire started Friday afternoon at a scrapyard on Detroit’s east side.

The rubbish fire happened on Strong Street, near I-94 and Mr. Elliott Street.

No injuries were reported.

Several explosions could be seen. Strong winds blew heavy smoke over I-94 and M-10.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Big fire on Detroit east side @Local4News pic.twitter.com/BHuuThqFaL — lukas koja (@lkoja) January 12, 2018

