Massive fire rips through storage area of Auburn Hills plastics manufacturing company

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - There’s new information about a massive fire in Auburn Hills that could be seen from miles away.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning in a fenced in area at US Farathane near I-75 and University Drive.

VIDEO: Large fire burns at plastics manufacturing company in Auburn Hills

Audrey McDonald’s curiosity got the best of her when she saw dark, black smoke in the air.

“I saw this, over on Square Lake, I saw all the big, black clouds and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what is going on?'”

McDonald and several other people lined up on I-75 to get an up close and personal view of the fire. Fire Inspector Josh Boyce said the call came in as a dumpster fire.

Fire officials say because of the materials burning in this fire, they were concerned about the air quality.

“Our crews are wearing CPAs to protect their lungs from smoke, but it is plastic so it is very toxic,” Boyce said.

According to officials, the fire was contained to an outside storage area. It was extinguished about 4:30 p.m. after burning for about six hours.

No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson with the company said they will conduct a full investigation along with local authorities to determine the cause.

