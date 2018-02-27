Massive sinkhole opens up due to culvert collapse in Oxford

OXFORD, Mich. - A massive sinkhole has opened up in Oxford, leaving neighbors to worry about whether they're going to end up with flooded basements.

Repair crews are rushing to find a fix, but officials said it won't be easy.

The sinkhole opened up Saturday in the Lakes of Indianwood neighborhood near Paint Creek. Officials with the Road Commission of Oakland County don't know how to approach repairs.

Mike Young said a 4-by-6 culvert collapsed, but they don't know how it happened.

When the waters started rising Saturday morning, residents started worrying. The water crept up to 18-year resident Al Brush's back door and was minutes from spilling into his basement. He said water covered what he's always known as a woodland.

The Road Commission brought in pumps and is moving 15,000 gallons per minute to protect the homes.

The other major problem is that the Road Commission only owns about a quarter of the land, but it will have to remove the entire hill, which might be owned by Oakland County Water Resources and a nature conservancy.

Repairs are expected to take a week or more.

You can watch Rod Meloni's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.