Mayor Mike Duggan to announce improvements to Detroit Department of Transportation services

DETROIT - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is set to announce some major improvements to services provided by the Detroit Department of Transportation.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the parking lot of Mike's Fresh Market -- 14415 Gratiot Ave. Duggan and councilman Scott Benson will be at the event, as well as transit riders and additional stakeholders.

Improvements include a new look to buses on priority routes, Wi-Fi and the addition of hundreds of weekly trips to Detroit's 10 busiest routes.

These improvements are set to begin Saturday.

