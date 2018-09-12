Mayors nationwide join campaign calling on Congress to fight opioid epidemic

A study finds that despite the ability of medication-assisted treatment drugs like methadone and buprenorphine to save the lives of people who've overdosed on opioids, they continue to be underutilized.

MICHIGAN - Mayors from communities across the country are taking part in a national campaign to help fight the growing opioid epidemic.

Last June during the US Conference of Mayors the resolution, Support Direct Federal Funding to Cities to Provide Substance Use Disorder Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services was adopted.

The resolution calls on Congress to work with local governments to create new direct funding opportunities through existing or new programs that will allow the nation as a whole to more effectively address the current substance use crisis, help more people find recovery, and save more lives.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts has joined the national campaign.

“Every day, more than 115 people in our cities and communities die after overdosing on opioids. The misuse of an addiction to opioids – including prescription pain relievers, heroin, and synthetics opioids such as fentanyl – is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare of our communities,” said Fouts.

