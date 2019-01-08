McNamara Terminal trams at Detroit Metro Airport out of service through April for upgrades

Trams won't be available at Detroit Metro Airport's busy McNamara Terminal as the final phase of upgrades begins.

The first phase started in September and the second phase just ended. The third and final phase starts Jan. 8 and is expected to continue until April 11.

Both trams will be out of service. Travelers should allow time to walk to their gates. Moving walkways will be operating. As always, wheelchair assistance will be available.

