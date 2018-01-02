MDOT officials issue warning after two killed on I-696

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - After three collisions on I-696 occurred within a week, officials from the Michigan Department of Transportation issued a warning to commuters to keep the roads safe.

RELATED: Man killed after being hit by drunken driver, another vehicle on I-696 in Oakland County

RELATED: Woman struck, killed outside her vehicle following crash on I-696 in Royal Oak

"It's just incomprehensible," MDOT representative Diane Cross said.

All three collisions involved the driver exiting their vehicle, at which time they were hit by another vehicle. MDOT wants people to know they shouldn't leave their car or truck after a collision, especially on the highway. Simply telephone authorities, your insurance provider or a professional to come assist as you stay inside the vehicle.

"Your role as the driver is to stay buckled in your car," said Cross. "Stay in your vehicle, buckled up."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.